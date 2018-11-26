Rick T. Giles, 55, Paynesville

March 17, 1963 - November 24, 2018

Funeral services celebrating the life of Rick T. Giles, 55, of Paynesville will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at the Paynesville Lutheran Church in Paynesville. Rick passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the Sauk Centre Hospital surrounded by his family. Burial will be at a later date at the Paynesville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Rick was born on March 17, 1963 at the Larson Air Force Base in Moses Lake, Washington to Darell and Lois (Willard) Giles. Rick resided at several Air Force Bases during his childhood. He started school at the Anderson Air Force Base in Guam; living there for two years; prior to moving to Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, and settling in Balaton, Minnesota his sophomore year. He graduated from Balaton High School in 1982. Rick was employed in construction after high school and in 1991 he began his trucking career. He was employed with Floyd Wild Trucking in Marshall for almost 20 years.

Rick moved to Paynesville in 2010 and was united in marriage to Janet (Schmitz) Laughlin on May 15, 2010 at the Koronis Ministries Chapel in Paynesville. He was employed with D & N Trucking in Princeton, prior to Convenience Transportation (Kwik Trip) in 2016.

Rick was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, camping, cooking and grilling. Above all he treasured spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving, devoted and hard-working husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.

Rick is survived by his wife, Janet; children, Wendy (Dustin) Kvistad of Clarkfield, Stacy (Rob) Stoppel of Lamberton, Blake (Kaitlyn) Giles of Zimmerman, Mackenzie Laughlin of Pennock and Megan Laughlin of Paynesville; nine grandchildren, Cheyanne, Hailey, Nevaeh, Andrew, Kendra, Mason, Kylie, Emma and Madison; parents, Darell and Lois Giles of Balaton; brother, Darin (Pam) Giles of Tracy; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Rick chose to give the gift of donation with LifeSource. Rick you will forever be in our hearts!