Richard J. Muntifering, 51, Boise, ID and formerly St. Augusta

October 10, 1966 - August 19, 2018

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Richard J. Muntifering, age 51 of Boise, ID and formerly St. Augusta. Richard passed away Sunday, August 19 at the Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Jose Edayadiyil will officiate. Entombment will take place in the parish mausoleum. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Richard was born October 10, 1966 in St. Cloud, MN to Francis and Shirley (Blommer) Muntifering. He was a graduate of St. Cloud Tech High School class of 1985. He went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree from Boise State University and then his Master’s Degree from the University of Alaska. After graduation he went to work for General Motors in Boise, Portland, OR, Seattle, WA and Anchorage, AK. He most recently worked for Wells Fargo in Boise.

Richard enjoyed stamp collecting, polishing rocks and raising tropical fish. He also loved snow- boarding and scuba diving.

Richard is survived by his son Nicolai, the light of his life, his parents Francis and Shirley, brothers Tim (Mary Kay) of St. Cloud, Tom (Tina) of Boise, ID and Steven (Claudia) of St. Cloud.

A special thank you to Quiet Oaks for the care they provided Richard and his family.