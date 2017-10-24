ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents struggling to get back on their feet can get all the services they need under one roof.

Tri-Cap is holding their 8th annual Project Homeless Connect event at the River's Edge Convention Center Tuesday.

Patrick Shepard is the Family Resources Director with Tri-Cap. He says the event limits the challenges people face when trying to register for services.

"We hear the stories every day of folks trying to connect to resources and the struggles of getting to the different locations. That's why we schedule this event and continue to do it."

The event is a one-stop resource fair connecting residents to services such as haircuts, housing, mental and physical health legal services, employment and more.

Shepard says every year they hear stories on how the event has helped.

"Last year, I had a gentlemen say he was trying to connect to three agencies over a two week period. He came here and had everything taken care of in one stop, and that's what we are trying to do."

Shepard says all on-site vendors volunteer their time. Project Connect is free to attend and runs until 2:00 p.m.