Polito’s Pizza Now Open in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The wait is over, downtown St. Cloud now has a new pizza shop.

Polito's Pizza is now open in the former St. Cloud Floral location at 515 West St. Germain Street. The restaurant has only been open for a couple of weeks, manager Michael Jarvis says it's been a wild ride leading up to their opening day.

"We were just happy when the doors were open and having that nice crowd of people come in. St. Cloud has been very welcoming to us."

Polito's has 30 different varieties of New York style pizza, all of which are available by the slice or as a whole pizza.

"We have mac-n-cheese, chicken bacon ranch, tater tot hotdish, just to name a couple. We do also keep your traditional cheese, pepperoni and sausage."

Jarvis says part of what makes Polito's unique is their make from scratch dough and fresh ingredients.

"We cut and slice our own veggies, grate our own cheese. We feel that you get a much better quality of pizza when everything is done in-house by hand."

Polito's Pizza is a Wisconsin based restaurant, the St. Cloud location is the second Polito's to open in Minnesota. The first one was opened in Mankato in 2011.