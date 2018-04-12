Polito’s Pizza Moving into Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A new pizza place is coming to downtown St. Cloud.

Wisconsin based Polito's Pizza is in the process of moving into the former St. Cloud Floral space at 515 West St. Germain Street.

Travis Schertz is the owner of the St. Cloud and Mankato Polito's locations. He opened the Mankato restaurant in 2011 after graduating from college. He says now he'd like to expand to a larger city.

"I wanted to open up another one in St. Cloud. It has a similar demographic to Mankato, it's a college town, it's got a good downtown venue and it's actually a bigger city."

The restaurant is only using part of the space, Schertz is leasing out the other half. He says the downtown spot is perfect for their needs.

"It's not a hidden secret that we like being among the bars. Because what goes better when you've got the drunk munchies at 1:00 a.m. than pizza? We wanted to be in the heart of where all of the bars are. We wanted to be close to Cowboy Jacks, The Press, and the Red Carpet."

The new Loft Condominiums in downtown were also another selling point for the new pizza spot.

Polito's Pizza features an authentic New York style pizza both by the slice and as a whole pizza. Schertz says they have both traditional pizzas and more unique types of pizza.

"We have everything crazy. We have chicken-bacon-ranch, mac-n-cheese, philly-cheese-steak, chicken quesadilla. Then we have the traditional, sausage, mushroom, pepperoni, meat amore. My favorites, I'm a traditional guy I like pepperoni, sausage and mushroom."

Polito's Pizza is expected to open in early May. Schertz says they are hiring for several different positions if you're interested in applying follow the link below.