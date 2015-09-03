ST. CLOUD - Police are investigating after a 22-month old St. Cloud boy died after suffering a head injury.

They were called to a home on Sunday at 12:50 p.m. at the 1300 Block of University Drive Southeast. The toddler was found unresponsive due to a reported fall.

The boy was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where it was determined he suffered a substantial head injury. He was taken to Minneapolis Children's Hospital for further care and died as a result of his injuries the next day.

Investigators from the criminal investigation division are looking into the cause and manner of the child's death. The body was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.