Police Searching for Missing Brainerd Man [VIDEO]

BRAINERD -- Brainerd Police is asking for your help in finding a missing person.

Forty-four-year-old Theodore Erickson , of Brainerd, was last seen on November 2nd and has not been in contact with family or friends since.

Police say he has health concerns and does not have any of his medications, causing concerns for his welfare.

Erickson is described as 6-feet tall, weighing 240 pounds, with reddish brown graying hair, and hazel/blue eyes. He also walks with a limp and has a scar on this throat from a tracheotomy.

Anyone with information about Erickson's whereabouts is asked to contact Brainerd Police at 218-829-2805.