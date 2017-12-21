St. Cloud VA, Authorities Searching for Missing Veteran
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud VA Police are looking for a missing veteran.
Sixty-five-year-old Dennis Jesh was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Cloud VA Hospital campus.
He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and work boots. Jesh can't walk so he is using a yellow powered wheelchair.
VA Medical staff believe he may have got on a city bus but authorities have been unable to find him.
If you have seen him or know his whereabouts you're asked to call 9-1-1 or St. Cloud VA Police at 320-255-6355.