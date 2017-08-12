BECKER - Becker Police stopped a suspicious man outside a business who was in possession of a stolen gun and ATV.

Becker Police Department say they stopped a "suspicious" man outside a business in the 13000 Block of 1st Street Southeast in Becker.

Authorities say 20-year-old Preston Henry of Minneapolis was driving an ATV when they stopped him and determined he was under the influence of alcohol. An uncased gun was found on the ATV.

After investigation police say Henry was unlawfully in possession of the gun as a felon. After checking the firearm and ATV, police discovered that both were stolen from a place in Sherburne County.