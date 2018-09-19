Podcast; Voices For Veterans 9-19-18 [AUDIO]

Today on WJON I talked with Suicide Prevention Educator-Outreach Laura Kunstleben and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. for our "Voices For Veterans" segment. We talked today about what veterans can do if they are depressed, have PTSD and/or thoughts of suicide. The St. Cloud V.A. has been offering gun locks for free and continue to focus on total wellness for veterans. Listen to the conversation below.

Voices For Veterans is a segment that airs the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.