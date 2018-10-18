Podcast; St. Cloud Economy, Retail, Gas Prices [AUDIO]

King Banaian (Photo - Jay Caldwell)

St. Cloud State Dean, School of Public Affairs, and Economic Professor King Banaian joined me on WJON today.  We talked about the 24/7 Wall Street survey that ranked St. Cloud 11th out of 11 Minnesota cities with a population of around 60,000.  He explained the flaws in the study and where St. Cloud is strong and where is not.  Banaian also discusses why gas prices have dropped a bit and if St. Cloud's retail market is thriving or struggling.  Listen to the conversation below.

King Banaian is a regular guest/contributor on the program.

