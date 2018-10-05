Podcast; Radio Town Hall with Blair and Steves 10-5-18 [AUDIO]

Today on WJON's Radio Town Hall I was joined by St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson, St. Cloud City Engineer Steve Foss, and St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Steve Lawrence. We talked about current road construction projects, street lights, pot holes, snow removal, traffic violations, crime in general and more. Listen to the conversation below.

Each Friday WJON hosts a Radio Town Hall from 9:10-10. These Town Halls usually consist of St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis.