Podcast; Mayor Town Hall Meeting 8-17-18 [AUDIO]

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis appeared on WJON today for his weekly Radio Town Hall meeting on WJON. He offered his condolences to the family of former Waite Park Mayor Al Ringsmuth. The long time Waite Park Mayor died Wednesday. Mayor Kleis also talked about the city of St. Cloud being sued in regards to their land deal with Costco. Listen to the conversation below.

Part One

Part Two

Mayor Dave Kleis joins me Fridays at 8:10 on WJON for Radio Town Hall meetings.