Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON this morning. He reacted to Jimmy Butler's practice tirade and staged interview with ESPN. Jim discusses what happened, how it effects the Timberwolves and what may happen next. We also discussed the health of the Vikings defensive backs and the Minnesota Wild. Listen to the conversation below.

