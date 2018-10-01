Podcast; How to Job Network 10-1-18 [AUDIO]

Gail Cruikshank from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation joined me today on WJON. She is their Talent Director. We discussed networking and how it is an ongoing process for those who currently have jobs and for those that don't. Going to job fairs, volunteering at community activities or charity events and for non-profits can be good ways to network. Networking can be face to face or on social media or even with emails. Listen to our conversation below.

Learn more about the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation here .