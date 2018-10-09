Podcast; 2-Cent Tuesday 10-9-18 [AUDIO]

Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday we tackled the topic of what does "making St. Cloud great again" mean. Many listeners weighed in on this. Many felt that the city needs to clean up the problem with rental properties, and others thought putting a stop to allowing refugees and immigrants in the community would help. Others disagreed with the idea that refugees/immigrants are the problem. Listen to the conversation below.

2-Cent Tuesday airs from 8:10-10 Tuesday mornings on WJON. Tune in and call in on a What Up Wednesday tomorrow from 9:10-10 a.m.