PleasureLand RV Expanding into South Dakota
ST. CLOUD -- PleasureLand RV is growing its footprint to now include the largest city in South Dakota.
PleasureLand bought Northview Campers out of Sioux Falls, which will be their first location in South Dakota. In a statement, Dan Pearson, CEO of PleasureLand says they're excited for the Northview staff to join their team, and look forward to serving Sioux Falls.
The Northview Campers location is at 4705 Northview Avenue in Sioux Falls and offers a complete selection of RV parts and accessories along with a full-service center. PleasureLand has been in business since 1971.