Over 200 Musicians At 9 Venues This Weekend in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- There will be an overabundance of live music in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The 2nd annual "Common Roots Festival" kicks off Thursday night and runs through Saturday evening.

Over 200 local musicians will be playing on 11 stages, at nine different venues.

Spokesman Justin Michael says a new addition this year is an outdoor stage on Saturday afternoon.

From 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. One thing I'm really excited about is part of that stage is going to be students from our local music schools. They are going to get a chance to play too. I think we need a space for young folks to perform for an audience.

Michael says they had no problem booking the over 200 musicians for the weekend.

We had to turn some people away, unfortunately. This experience is completely grassroots and it's all volunteer led. The amazing leadership team that we have and the hours and hours that they've put in is breath taking.

You can support the event by buying a Common Roots Festival button or T-shirt. They will get you special discounts at various downtown businesses now through Labor Day.