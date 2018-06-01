St. Cloud’s Common Roots Festival Adding Outdoor Stage

ST. CLOUD -- A big multi-stage music festival is coming back to downtown St. Cloud this summer. The second annual "Common Roots Festival" will be August 23rd through the 25th.

Program Director Carrie Zwack says once again this year there will be live local musicians playing in a number of bars and restaurants throughout the downtown. And, new this year, there will be an outdoor stage too.

Which will be across from Capital One in the Liberty lot. There will be all ages welcome with family-friendly music happening along with art vendors and music vendors. We're looking to bring in some food trucks and other activities that we'll be announcing later as well.

Eleven venues, with 17 stages, and over 200 musicians will be featured.

Zwack says it's a chance for the singer/songwriters to perform their own original music.

So we really put the emphasis on giving local musicians the opportunity to showcase their original music.

Zwack says they are still taking applications from musicians who would like to perform that weekend. And, they could use some more volunteers as well.

Zwack says they are selling buttons and t-shirts right now to help fund the event.