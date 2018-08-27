Over 125,000 People Expected At Little Falls Arts & Crafts Fair

LITTLE FALLS -- The annual craft show in Little Falls is coming up soon. The 46th annual " Little Falls Arts & Crafts, Market Place and Man Cave Fairs " are next weekend.

Little Falls Chamber President Deb Boelz says this will be the third year of doing the Man Cave, which will have everything from well-known vendors to some pretty unique stuff for the guys to check out.

It is also for those people who have patents on interesting items, so you never know what you're going to find. Lots of fishing and hunting type stuff.

Boelz says with over 125,000 people expected to come to their downtown their brick and mortar bars and restaurants will get a lot of business. She says they'll have other food options too for hungry shoppers.

We have lots of food trucks that line our streets, and we also have a food court that we put together.

The craft fair takes over about 10 blocks of downtown Little Falls. They have about 550 artisans, with 90 new vendors this year.

Free shuttle buses will run regularly from the Morrison County Fairgrounds.

They compete with the Warrens, Wisconsin Cranberry Festival for the title of largest annual craft fair in the eight-state region.

The Little Falls Arts & Crafts Fair runs Saturday, September 8th from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 9th from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The Old Creamery Arts & Crafts show in Rice is also next Saturday and Sunday.