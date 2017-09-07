The Weekender: Bernick’s Fall Outdoor Concert, The 5 Browns, Little Falls Art and Craft Fair and More!

ST. CLOUD — There is no way you and your family will be bored this weekend with all of the fun things happening in Central Minnesota this weekend. You can see the classic musical Singin' in the Rain put on by GREAT Theatre, enjoy the piano stylings of the 5 Browns at the College of St. Benedict's, grab a beer at the Bad Habit Brewing Oktoberfest, check out the Little Falls Arts and Craft Fair, and watch three great bands perform at the Bernick's Arena Fall Outdoor Concert. Read more in The Weekender !

1 Singin' in the Rain Paramount Theatre A popular Broadway Musical comedy is making it's way to the Paramount Theatre. GREAT Theatre kicks off their 20th Anniversary season this weekend wit the 1920's classic "Singin' in the Rain." The show is full of Hollywood charm, memorable on stage moments and of course a full rain effect on stage. Tickets for the show are $22 for students and $34 for adults. The performance takes place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. CLICK HERE for ticket information! - Friday, September 8th, 7:30 p.m.



- Saturday, September 9th, 7:30 p.m.



- Sunday, September 10th, 2:00 p.m. (Photo: GREAT Theatre)

2 The 5 Browns Escher Auditorium A wonderful piano group is coming to the College of St. Benedict this weekend for a one night performance. The 5 Browns are five Julliard trained siblings that inspire audiences with their astounding caliber and genuine warmth. They perform spectacular arrangements in a super charged pianopalooza like no other. You'll enjoy everything from full orchestral sounding favorites. Tickets for the show are $26. The music begins at 7:30 p.m. CLICK HERE for ticket information! - Saturday, September 9th, 7:30 p.m.

3 Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair Little Falls Arts and crafts will be found at every turn in Little Falls this weekend for the annual Little Falls Arts & Crafts Fair. The award winning fair draws over 100,000 people in the 2 day event. This is the 45th year of the arts and craft fair. It's free to attend. The fair starts Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday at 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in downtown Little Falls. EVENT IS FREE! - Saturday, September 9th, 8:00 a.m.



- Sunday, September 10th, 9:00 a.m. Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair

4 Bad Habit Oktoberfest Party St. Joseph Grab a beer and have a little fun in St. Joseph this weekend. Bad Habit Brewing his holding their 2017 Oktoberfest Party Saturday from 2pm - 6pm. For just $15 you can get a custom "bad habit" Beer Stein, 1 drink token and access to food, games and music. Additional tokens will be available for purchase once you are in the gates. Festival will be held in the Bad Habit Beer Garden behind the brewery! Online tickets have sold out but you can still get tickets at the door. TICKETS AT THE DOOR! - Saturday, September 9th, 2:00 p.m. Chrissy Gaetke, WJON

5 Bernicks Arena Fall Outdoor Concert Sartell Head out to Sartell and see three great bands in one concert on one night! Bernick's Arena is holding their Fall Outdoor Concert Saturday outside the hockey arena. The lineup includes the Mallrats, Gregory James and Sell Out Stereo. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are just $10 and can be found online or at the gate. Should it rain the event will be moved inside Bernick's Arena. All proceeds go to the Sartell Youth Hockey Association. CLICK HERE for ticket information! - Saturday, September 9th, 5:30 p.m. (Photo Courtesy: Mallrats, Tony Mazzone)