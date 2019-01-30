NWS: Melrose Had Coldest Temp In Central MN Wednesday Morning

UNDATED -- It was cold across the entire state early Wednesday morning, but no one in central Minnesota can say they were colder than Melrose in central Stearns County. The National Weather Service says the temperature officially dropped down to 38 below zero in Melrose at 7:00 a.m.

Some of the other coldest air temps:

Long Prarie -34

Milaca -34

Sauk Centre -33

Rice -33

Kimball -32

Foley -32

St. Cloud -31

As for the coldest wind chill factor in the state, Alexandria takes that honor with a wind chill reading of 63 degrees below zero at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Some of the other coldest wind chill factors:

Benson -62

Willmar -61

Sauk Centre -61

Belgrade -61

Madelia -60

Long Prarie -59

Rice -59

St. Cloud -59

Milaca -57

Up in Northern Minnesota, the coldest temperatures were Park Rapids at 42 below, Mahnomen, Bemidji, and Fosston along with several others also were at 38 below, according to the Grand Forks National Weather Service station.