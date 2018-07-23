Norman C. Blasius, 79, Richmond

October 13, 1938 - July 23, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m., Thursday, July 26, 2018 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Norman C. Blasius, age 79, who went to our heavenly Father on Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Father Matthew Luft, OSB will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 9:00 – 11:45 a.m., Thursday morning in the church gathering space in Richmond. Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond.

Norman was born on October 13, 1938 in Richmond, MN to George and Clara (Schug) Blasius. He grew up in Richmond and graduated from Eden Valley High School. After graduating high school Norman enlisted in the Army and served for 3 years from 1956-1959, receiving a medal of honor for “good conduct”. He was united in marriage to Julia Holthaus on April 12, 1961 and they were blessed with 5 wonderful children. Norman and Julia lived on Big Lake in Richmond for 44 years. He worked for Cold Spring Granite in the Rockville Quarry for 40 years. During his retirement he enjoyed his family, woodworking, and many fishing excursions. Norman shared many fishing stories with those who would listen, and of course we all enjoyed thoroughly.

Survivors include his wife, Julia; 5 children, Patrick (Peggy Probasco) Blasius of Sartell, Joseph (Michelle Bergum) Blasius of Elk River, Brenda Blasius of Bismarck, ND, Monica (Richard) Bullock of Angier, NC, Greg Blasius of Willmar; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Diane Sand, James (Sandy) Blasius, Charlene (Jerry) Bischof; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, John Blasius, Alice Dwyer and Marie Mehr.