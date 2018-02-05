Nobody Hurt When Officer’s Gun Fires at Maplewood School

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) _ The Maplewood Police Department says nobody was hurt when a school liaison officer's gun went off at the Harmony Learning Center.

Police Chief Scott Nadeau says in a statement that the officer was sitting on a bench, talking with some third- and fourth-graders around 1:45 p.m. Monday, when a third-grader sitting next to him stuck his finger in the officer's holster and pressed the trigger.

The bullet hit the floor, but nobody was hurt.

Nadeau says the officer had an approved security holster, with a trigger guard, that's designed to prevent the gun from being fired in the holster. But he says the child's small finger was able to reach inside anyway.