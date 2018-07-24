New St. Cloud Senior Living Community to Open in 2020

ST. CLOUD -- More details have been released about a senior living community that will be built in St. Cloud. Ryan Companies says they are designing and building the project which includes 138 units of independent living, assisted living and memory care.

Some of the amenities include multiple dining venues, a bistro, club room, library, activities room, salon, a wellness area and more.

The project has not been given a name yet.

It will be built near the corner of Highway 15 and 3rd Street North.

Great Lakes Management will be the operator of the property, which is expected to be completed in 2020.

For Ryan Companies it is their first new project in Minnesota since 2015. They are projected to develop 12 new senior living communities per year across the country.