Senior Living Facility Planned for Vacant Lot Along Highway 15

ST. CLOUD -- A senior living facility has been proposed for a vacant lot along Highway 15 in St. Cloud. The 138 unit facility would be made up of 64 independent living units, 50 assisted living units and 24 memory care units.

It's being planned to be built on a 3.5-acre vacant lot just to the north of the two newer hotels along Highway 15 -- Hampton Inn & Suites and Homewood Suites by Hilton.

Ryan Companies spokeswoman Kathy Jalivay says they are the developer and builder of the project and will co-own the property with the operator Great Lakes Management.

On Monday night the St. Cloud city council is expected to set a public hearing for July 9th. In order for the project to move forward, the city will need to amend the existing PUD.