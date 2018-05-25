New Munich Man Arrested For Alleged Terroristic Threats

NEW MUNICH -- A New Munich man was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot another man. The incident happened last Friday just after 9:00 p.m. in New Munich.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 65-year-old Allen Poepping entered the victims home, accused him of stealing and threatened to shoot him with gun.

When deputies arrived the victim told authorities Poepping showed up uninvited and that he didn't know anything about the missing money. The victim also said Poepping tried to get the victim to hit him, before leaving the victim's home.

Deputies went to Poepping's home to try and talk to him. He refused to cooperate and stayed inside his home.

Authorities found an open door, where Poepping met them. He was later arrested.

During a search, deputies found a pipe, not used for tobacco.