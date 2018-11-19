New HS Updates: New Tech Hits 60% Mark [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- With the calendar turning through November, the new Tech High School being built on the south side of St. Cloud has hit the 60% completion mark.

The school, being built to replace the 101-year-old Technical High School will house 1600 students when it's finished.

Site Manager Kyle Walter says the new school's location presented some challenges. He says a large one was drainage, to help that issue, they installed a few parking lots that aren't your normal asphalt of concrete.

"We've got wetlands over here and the DNR trout stream. What this does is lets water drain through the system. We can have only so much impermeable space like concrete or asphalt out here before we have to store it [water] and drain it manually. This allows it to drain naturally."

The city of St. Cloud is also planning to turn the nearby Neena Creek area into a park. St. Cloud recently released concept designs of what they'd like to do with the old Technical High School, once they take over that building in 2019.

District 742's new high school is still on track to open next fall.