New HS Updates: 742’s Tech Starting to Take Final Shape [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- If you walk into the new Tech High School being built on the south side of St. Cloud, you'll be able to really get a feel for how it'll look when it's done.

The replacement for the 101-year-old Technical High School will open next fall.

Kyle Walters is the Program Manager for the new Tech High School. He says the pool is about halfway there.

"They did one pour on the bottom, next will be the slope, then top. Then trench drains and start working on some of the finishes over the next few months."

Meanwhile, on the other side of the school, the learning neighborhoods are looking more and more ready to take on students.

"So area 1 here is being painted, tile is going in and we're getting ready for cabinets and ceiling work in the next couple of weeks."

When finished, the new Tech will hold about 1,600 students. The city of St. Cloud is also planning to turn the nearby Neena Creek area into a park. St. Cloud recently released concept designs of what they'd like to do with the old Technical High School, once they take over that building in 2019.