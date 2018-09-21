New Art and Home Decor Store Opening in Rockville [VIDEO]

ROCKVILLE -- Giving artists an outlet to share and art lovers a chance to buy, is the mission of a new store coming soon to Rockville.

The Collective is a new art and specialty store opening up next to Rockville City Hall in the former First National Bank building.

"It got started with a bunch of girlfriends getting together and deciding that we had this building, and we thought all of us are going through transitions in life and we decided this is going to be the opportunity for us to have fun with art."

Holly Ruether owns the store with Pam Rolfes and Barb Kettler . Ruether says it's the perfect space for artists.

"We just felt there was a need for a place where people could go, show their art, sell their art, make a little money from their passion as well as giving people a place to go to buy art."

In total, 25 artists already have dedicated space in the store.

"We have a lot of art still coming in. We're not quite ready to open. We'll have a grand opening the first weekend of October, October 5-7."

The Collective isn't like your typical gift shop. Once you see an item you likely won't see it again.

"Almost everything we have in here is original and one of a kind. Normally you can walk into a gift store and there might be three or four or ten backups of what you want. So you think okay I'll get it next time I come in, I'm not quite ready to get it now. This store will be a little different because if you don't buy it the first time it might not be here when you come back."

The store will have a soft opening this Saturday. Once fully opened The Collective's hours will be Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.