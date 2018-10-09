Update: Name Released in Ronneby House Fire Death

RONNEBY -- Authorities have identified a Foley man as the victim of a house fire Sunday night in Ronneby.

Foley and Benton County authorities first responded around 6:00 p.m. Sunday to a house fire at 14280 78th Street Northeast . First responders arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out of the home, and spoke to an adult man who said he had jumped out of a 2nd story window to escape the blaze.

The Sheriff's Office says they identified a second man still in the home as 59-year-old Bruce Linn of Foley. Linn's body was found after firefighters were able to enter the home. Both his death and the cause of the fire are under investigation.