Foley Fire Chief: Man Dies in Ronneby House Fire

RONNEBY -- A 59-year-old man died in a house fire on Sunday night.

The blaze happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. at 14280 78th Street Northeast in Ronneby, just three miles east of Foley.

Foley Fire Chief Mark Pappenfus says when crews arrived they found a man had jumped from a second floor window to escape the fire and another man was still trapped inside.

Pappenfus says the blaze was confined to the first story of the house. However, as crews were extinguishing the fire they found the body of a 59-year-old man.

At this time, the name of the man who was killed has not been released. The incident is under investigation. Pappenfus says they'll release more details when they become available.