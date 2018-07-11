Minnesota Man Recovers Stolen Bike By Answering Facebook Ad

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) _ A Minnesota man has his stolen expensive bicycle back after answering an ad for the bike on Facebook.

The 25-year-old Rochester man told police he stopped at a convenience store on Monday. When he came out, his unlocked Italian-made bike _ valued at $5,000 _ was gone.

On Tuesday morning, the owner found a Facebook ad from someone wanting to sell the bicycle for $1,500. He arranged to meet the seller and test-drive the bicycle while police waited nearby.

Police nabbed the seller, but in comparing video from the store, authorities realized the 19-year-old seller was not the same person who took the bike.