Minnesota Judge Orders Release of Files in Wetterling Case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A Minnesota judge has ordered the release of state files on the 27-year investigation into the kidnapping and murder of Jacob Wetterling.

Stearns County officials had planned to release the case file after Danny Heinrich confessed to the 1989 abduction and killing of 11-year-old Jacob. Jacob's parents, Patty and Jerry Wetterling, sued to keep 168 pages containing personal information sealed.

District Judge Ann L. Carrott ruled Thursday that any files connected to the investigation of a criminal case become public record once the case is concluded.

The Wetterlings said in a statement they were saddened by the ruling but thankful for the judge's ``careful consideration of our concerns.''

The county attorney says parties have 60 days to appeal and it will wait until that is resolved to release any documents.