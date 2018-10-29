Mental Health Grant Helps CentraCare Health Reach Rural Patients

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare Health was awarded a $1-million grant to help reach patients in rural areas dealing with mental health issues.

The three-year grant, given by the United States Health Resources and Services Administration, will help increase access for patients from cities like Belgrade, Paynesville, Long Prairie and more, to the St. Cloud Hospital's Integrated Behavioral Health (IBH) team through telehealth services.

The IBH team, which includes psychotherapists, chemical dependency evaluators and other experts, will share their expertise and work directly with patients and their primary care providers to receive immediate mental health care at their own clinics.

Services will begin at some clinics starting Tuesday.