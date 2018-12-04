Men Charged With Soliciting a Child for Sex During Police Sting

ST. CLOUD -- Three St. Cloud men face charges of soliciting a child for sex after a police sting last week.

The three men are charged separately after responding to an online profile set up by undercover officers acting as a 14-year-old girl.

Twenty-two-year-old Jacob Young is charged with prostitution -- offering to hire a person between 13-and-16-years-old for sex and soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct through electronic communication.

Thirty-eight-year-old Corey Wentz is charged with soliciting a child for sex through electronic communications and engaging in sexual talk with a child through electronic communications.

Thirty-four-year-old Sory Sidime is charged with soliciting a child to engage in sex through electronic means and engaging in sexual talk with a child through electronic communications.

According to the charges, the three men responded to the profile and solicited what they thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex.

The men are due back in court over the next several days.