St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty in Child Sex Sting [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- One of three men charged with soliciting a child for sex after a police sting in November has pleaded guilty and was immediately sentenced Thursday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Corey Wentz of St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to a felony count of soliciting a child through electronics to engage in sexual conduct. A second charge was dismissed as a result of the guilty plea.

A Stearns County judge sentenced Wentz to 2 1/2 years in prison and he must register as a sex offender. Wentz will get credit for approximately two months already served in the county jail.

According to the complaint, Wentz, 34-year-old Sory Sidime , and 22-year-old Jacob Young all responded to an online profile set up by undercover officers acting as a 14-year-old girl.

Young and Sidime's cases are still making their way through the court system.