Memorial Weekend Services Planned This Weekend

UNDATED -- It is Memorial Day weekend, and besides all the backyard barbecues and trips to the cabin, officials hope you take time to attend a Memorial service.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs will host a service at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls on Sunday. The Richfield Symphonic Band will begin at 1:30 p.m. followed by a program that will include the placing of the ceremonial wreaths, music by the Grey Eagle Community Choir, and a Fallen Soldier Display.

In honor of Memorial Day, the Military Museum at Camp Ripley will also be open for visitors from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

If you go, you're encouraged to bring a lawn chair and carpool, if possible.

The St. Cloud VA will host a Memorial Day Observance on Monday with a parade at 10:30 a.m. and a ceremony at 11:00 a.m. The St. Cloud Municipal Band will provide the music. You are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

The event is being coordinated by the St. Cloud Area Metropolitan Veterans Council, who encourages all Americans to pause for a moment on Memorial Day to honor those who have died in their nation's defense.