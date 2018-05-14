Meeker County Holding Peace Officers Memorial Service
LITCHFIELD -- Police officers sacrifice much to keep communities safe, and since 1962, they've been honored by their own memorial day.
Tuesday is National Peace Officers Memorial Day. The day started when President Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is holding a memorial service in front of the Meeker County Law Enforcement Center in Litchfield Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
The service will be officiated by the Sheriff's Office Chaplin Jeff Garland and Father Brian Mandel. The public is invited to attend.