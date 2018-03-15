Melvin H. Koopmeiners, 83, St. Cloud

November 28, 1934 - March 14, 2018

15Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Melvin H. Koopmeiners, 83, of St. Cloud will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Mel passed away peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Mel was born on November 28, 1934 in Freeport, Minnesota to Ben and Veronica (Pohlmann) Koopmeiners. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps. from 1954-1956. Mel married Lucy Knoblach on September 6, 1958 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. Mel lived all of his married life in St. Cloud and was employed by Park Industries. He was a member of St. Michael’s Parish, the Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428 and the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622.

Mel was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed playing cards and treasured time with family and friends.

Mel is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lucy; children, Cheryl (Ken) Rausch of St. Paul, Natalie (Tab) Dornbusch of St. Augusta, Eric Koopmeiners of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Holly Rausch, Michael Champa and Paige Koopmeiners; brother and sisters, Bernard (Carol) Koopmeiners of Sartell, Bernice Primus of Melrose and Alice Oehrlein of Mora; and sisters-in-law, Lorene and Marina Koopmeiners.