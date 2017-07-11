WAITE PARK -- Waite Park's police dog Parker has a new protective vest! The non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s donated the $1,050 to supply the vest for Parker.

Parker's vest is sponsored by Deb Spencer of Eveleth, and embroidered with "Be Safe!".

Vested Interest in K9s is based in East Taunton, MA.

The non-profit was started in 2009 to assist law enforcement throughout the country with these potentially lifesaving pieces for their four-legged officers.

Since it began, Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 2,400 protective vests at a cost of almost $2,000,000.