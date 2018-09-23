Mary K. Bekaert, 87, Paynesville

September 22, 1931 - September 22, 2018

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 1, 2018 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Mary K. Bekaert, age 87 of Paynesville, who passed away on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at the Koronis Manor. Reverend Glenn Krysotsek will officiate.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church in Paynesville.

Mary was born on September 22, 1931 in Lincoln IL to Hermon and (Emma Harness). She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Education from St. Cloud State University and was a teacher all of her life. Mary married the father of her children, Harvey Haag. They later divorced. Mary then married Newell Bengston, he would later pass away. She then married Leon Bekaert and he too passed away.

Mary enjoyed traveling out west to Montana during her summer breaks, sports, fishing, hunting, and animals. She especially loved the time spent with her family.

Mary is survived by her children, Katherine Haag of Kanab, UT, Patrick Haag of Spring Valley, Scott (Catherine) of Delano; one grandson, Jon Bexel; one great-grandson; sisters, Ann Nelson and Betty Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands; and son, Bradley James.