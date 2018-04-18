Mary Ellen Herbes, 76, St. Cloud

April 30, 1941 - April 16, 2018

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for Mary Ellen Herbes, age 76, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Monday, April 16, 2018, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Inurnment will be in Assumption Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud and from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the Church.

Mary Ellen was born on April 30, 1941 to Norbert and Verna (Kerfeld) Hoeschen in Freeport, Minnesota. She grew up in the Freeport area on the family farm and graduated from Melrose High School in 1958. She was united in marriage to Melvin F. Herbes on September 5, 1960 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa. Together, they raised their four children in St. Cloud. Mary Ellen worked for Stearns Manufacturing in Sauk Rapids, eventually retiring from there after 33 years of service. She was a member of the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 Women’s Auxillary and St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Mary Ellen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, tending to her flower gardens, and playing cards, especially “Solo”.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin, of 57 years; children, Bruce (Ann), of Minneapolis, Curt (Kim), of St. Cloud, Debra (Scott) Barthel, of Coon Rapids, and Carol (Mike) Almquist, of Blaine; grandchildren, Dominic Almquist, Lauren Barthel, Samantha Larson and Edmund Rakke; great-grandchildren, Caiden Larson-Watson and Jaxon Jost; brother, Benedict (Judy) Hoeschen, of St. Cloud; sister-in-laws, Evelyn Hoeschen, of Buffalo, Chris Hoeschen, of Cold Spring, and Rita Hoeschen, of Little Falls, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James, Robert and Linus.