Mark S. Holthaus, 51, St. Joseph

March 6, 1967 - July 27, 2018

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12 noon on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring for Mark S. Holthaus, age 51, of St. Joseph. Mark passed away July 27, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House after a brief battle with cancer. Entombment of his cremated remains will take place in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery Mausoleum with full military honors. Visitation will take place after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Mark was born March 6, 1967 in Paynesville, MN to John J. and Betty (Vos) Holthaus. After graduating from high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his service he started working at Cold Spring Granite and for the past 18 years at Chain of Lakes Granite. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, canning, gardening and sharing with friends.

Mark is survived by his mother Betty (Doug Young) of Watkins, brother Michael (Sue) of Eden Valley, Clare (Allen) Mackedanz of Richmond, Kevin (Tammy) of Brooklyn Park, nieces, nephews and his beloved dog Annie.

Mark is preceded in death by his father John J. Holthaus.