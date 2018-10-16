Margaret E. Hurd, 89, Cold Spring

December 16, 1928 – October 16, 2018

A Funeral Service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Margaret Hurd, age 89, who died Tuesday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Burial will be in the St. Peter’s Cemetery in Eden Valley, MN.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Margaret was born on December 16, 1928 in Eden Lake Township, MN to James and Dorothy (Kottke) O’Brien. She graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1945 at the age of 16. Margaret married Dwain “Ollie” Hurd in 1946 and she retired from Honeywell in 1993 after 42 years.

Survivors include her brother, Clarence O’Brien; sister-in-law, Virginia O’Brien and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwain; brothers, Joseph, James, Francis, Lawrence; sisters, Lucille Dold and Dorothy Miller.

Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.