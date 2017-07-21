March Honors Life of Woman Killed By Officer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Hundreds of people joined a march in Minneapolis to honor the life of an Australian woman fatally shot by a police officer after she dialed 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

Among those gathered to mourn Justine Damond Thursday evening was Valerie Castile, the mother of Philando Castile who was shot to death by a suburban police officer during a traffic stop in July last year.

Demonstrators paused outside Damond's home, where Castile hugged Damond's fiance, Don Damond. Mourners dropped off flowers and handwritten notes in the alley where Officer Mohamed Noor killed Damond on Saturday night.