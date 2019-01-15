Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Murdering Girlfriend in Edina

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Minnesota judge has sentenced a man to just over 20 years in prison for strangling his girlfriend in her suburban Minneapolis apartment last year.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says 26-year-old Joseph Porter was sentenced after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Cristina Prodan in her Edina apartment.

Prosecutors say Porter agreed to a higher sentence because he did not call authorities, hid the body and caused stress for Prodan's mother.

Porter admitted he got into an altercation with Prodan on Jan. 4, 2018, and choked her. Realizing she was probably dead, Porter put her body in a suitcase and drove to New Orleans, where he burned her body in a shipping container in a junkyard.

Prodan's mother filed a missing person's report with police.