Edina Takes Steps to Correct ‘Long-Term Racial Inequalities’

EDINA, Minn. (AP) _ Edina's City Council has approved a task force report recommending steps to correct ``long-term racial inequities'' in the city.

City officials assembled the task force in response to an October 2016 incident involving a white police officer handcuffing a black man. A bystander video went viral, with some viewers objecting to what they saw as rough treatment.

Reports say the task force report came after more than a year of work. It includes 21 recommendations to address racial discrimination in all facets of the city, and addresses a lack of diversity in local government.

City staffers are expected to create a plan based on the group's recommendations that would be enacted in December.