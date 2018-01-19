Man Compacted Four Times Inside St. Cloud Garbage Truck

ST. CLOUD -- A man was compacted four times inside a garbage truck Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. at 815 St. Germain Street in St. Cloud. St. Cloud Fire Battalion Chief Jerry Raymond says a few sanitation workers heard yelling coming from the back of the garbage truck.

Raymond says it's believe the man was sleeping inside the dumpster when it was thrown into the back of the truck.

Fire crews placed a ladder inside the truck and the man was able to climb out on his own.

Raymond says the man is not believed to be seriously hurt from the incident.