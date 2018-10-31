Mall of America’s New Water Park Plans Revealed

BLOOMINGTON -- It looks like we may have a huge, almost quarter-billion dollar new indoor water park connected to the Mall of America in just a few years.

The City of Bloomington released new plans for the park ahead of their meeting Thursday.

Triple 5, MOA's owners' original plans back in March called for a park that would be about 225,000 square feet and cost $150 million to $200 million. The new plans call for a park that would be 250,000 square feet and cost around $230-250 million.

They have experience building this kind of park before, their West Edmonton Mall in Canada has a similar one that's 215,000 square feet. That attraction brings in around 500,000 people a year according to city documents.

If the city approves the plans, construction could start next year, with the park opening by 2021.

Photo courtesy of the City of Bloomington

The Associated Press contributed to this story.